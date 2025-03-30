Actor Richard Chamberlain Dead at 90

Actor Richard Chamberlain, best known for starring in the NBC medical miniseries "Dr. Kildare" in the 1960s, has died.

He passed on Saturday night in Waimanalo, Hawaii, on the island of Oahu, due to complications following a stroke, publicist Harlan Boll tells TMZ.

Richard rose to fame at age 27 ... and hoped to ditch his all-American, pretty boy facade by heading to England, where he wowed critics by playing Hamlet at the Birmingham Repertory Theater and starring in BBC's adaptation of "The Portrait of a Lady."

And, while he landed himself several notable film roles -- such as 1968's "Petulia," 1973's "The Three Musketeers," 1971's "The Music Lovers," and Peter Weir’s 1977 drama "The Last Wave" -- he continued shining most in miniseries.

He had fans fawning over him after he played the romantic lead in 1980's historical drama "Shogun" and became a sex symbol at age 49 following his role as a young, troubled priest in the miniseries "The Thorn Birds." Richard earned a Golden Globe as Best Actor for his work in "Shogun" as well as an Emmy nomination.

The multi-faceted actor was also a successful recording artist, releasing four albums. He flourished on Broadway as well, starring in shows such as 1987's "Blithe Spirit," 1993's "My Fair Lady," and "The Sound of Music" in 1999.

Play video content TMZ.com

And, despite his prolific success in the entertainment industry, Richard was clear about his true feelings when we last caught up with him in 2011. When we asked what advice he had for the new generation of heartthrobs such as Justin Bieber and Zac Efron, he warned them to get out of the "f**ked up business."

Growing up in Beverly Hills, California with his parents and an older brother named Bill, Richard originally dreamed of becoming an artist. However, he had a change of heart after joining drama productions at Pomona College. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in the arts.

Before he took his acting career to the next level, though, he had a two-year stint in the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Korea and rose to the rank of sergeant.

Richard is survived by his former longterm partner and close friend Martin Rabbett.

He died at age 90, just shy of his 91st birthday.