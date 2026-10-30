Arizona Woman's Fiancé Allegedly Asked Man to FaceTime Her Sexual Assault in Sick Roleplay Plot

A man in Arizona has been arrested after allegedly ordering a guy he met online to sexually assault his fiancée during a staged home invasion ... and he allegedly asked the guy to FaceTime him as he carried out the twisted roleplay.

Zarian Dyer, 23, has been charged with aggravated assault, sexual abuse, attempted sexual assault, kidnapping, and conspiracy ... after cops say he orchestrated the sick plot against his fiancée ... Fox 10 reported.

Buckeye Police Department's PIO Carissa Planalp said ... "Detectives have arrested the fiancé of a Buckeye mom who was assaulted by a home intruder earlier this month. This assault was part of a plot between the victim's fiancé and a Goodyear man he met online."

The fiancée, Bella Torres, said she had been home on Oct. 16 with her 2 kids when 20-year-old suspect Adrian Ayala walked in and allegedly started attacking her.

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Her efforts in fighting him off were recorded on a doorbell camera.

In the video obtained by 12 News ... Ayala can be seen on his phone as he allegedly enters the home.

Torres told 12 News that Ayala charged at her after asking to use the restroom, grabbed her by the back, told her to take off her clothes and kicked her toddler.

Later in the doorbell camera video ... Torres escapes and fights back at her attacker, who claims to be on drugs ... and said her "boyfriend sent me." The fiance pulls up to the house as Ayala runs away, and he slowly chases after Ayala.

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Following his arrest, Ayala's attorney claims his client was instructed to engage in a roleplay scenario.

After police seized devices belonging to Ayala and Dyer, Planalp said ... "Investigators found evidence that Ayala and Dyer were communicating about the planned assault. The motive behind the plot is unknown at this time."