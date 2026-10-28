Savannah Chrisley's Fiancé Jason’s Dad Was Also Convicted of Multimillion Fraud Scheme

Savannah Chrisley's new fiancé Jason Galanis isn't the only one with a criminal history in his family … his father was previously convicted in connection with a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme himself ... TMZ has learned.

Jason, who spent around 8 years in prison for alleged securities fraud, dropped the bombshell when he pleaded with the judge for a lighter sentence in his criminal case.

According to filings with the court, Jason said his dad was one of the most "notorious white-collar criminals in America." He said his dad made millions in illegal fraud schemes.

Jason said his dad lived a wild life that led to a chaotic home. He said his family celebrated "wealth above all else." In the docs, Jason said when he was 13, his dad was indicted by the New York County District Attorney's Office for defrauding Chase Bank out of millions ... and he says his pops cheated investors out of $75 million in another scheme.

Per the filings, Jason said he had a "tumultuous relationship" with his dad, John Galanis, who he said was a "negative" influence on him, saying his dad's approach to life was always "how to get over on somebody."

Jason said his dad was arrested in 1986 … which made him "angry and nervous." He said his whole family went through emotional turmoil from the incident.

In docs, he said he visited his father in federal prison, where he was locked up from 1988 to 2000. He was released but ended up spending several more years behind bars.

Months later, Jason said he regretted blaming his dad in court for his crimes.