Savannah Chrisley's Fiancé Jason Galanis Pled Guilty to Defrauding Native American Tribe

Jason Galanis pled guilty and was sentenced to serve prison time in connection with a scheme to rip off a Native American tribal entity in which he pocketed more than $8 million for personal use ... according to the Department of Justice.

According to officials, Savannah Chrisley's new fiancé purchased tribal bonds from the Wakpamni Lake Community Corporation -- a short-term lender and economic development arm of the Oglala Sioux Tribe in South Dakota.

The DOJ says a manager was supposed to put the Tribal Bond proceeds in investments that would pay off annual annuity payments for interest and provide funds to the WLCC for "tribal economic development purposes."

Instead, authorities say the money was misappropriated ... with the DOJ specifically accusing Galanis of using $8.5 million for "expenses associated with his home, jewelry and clothing purchases, travel and entertainment, and restaurant meals."

Galanis ended up pleading guilty in 2020 to 7 charges against him connected to two different fraud schemes -- including the one involving the WLCC -- and was sentenced to 189 months in prison and hit with more than $80 million in restitution.

President Donald Trump later commuted his sentence in 2025.

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As we've told you ... Galanis and Chrisley met while she was advocating for her parents' release. Galanis served time at the same prison as Todd Chrisley -- though he was released about two months before Todd and Julie Chrisley got their Trump pardons.