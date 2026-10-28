Savannah Chrisley's Fiancé Jason Galanis Had Over $100 Million in Financial Liabilities

$100M+ in Financial Liabilities When He Got Divorced

Savannah Chrisley's new fiancé, Jason Galanis, had some staggering financial obligations when his previous marriage ended ... with divorce documents listing more than $100 million in restitution, forfeitures, taxes and other liabilities ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Jason's 2018 divorce judgment with ex Monet Berger assigned him responsibility for $37 million in restitution, two forfeiture amounts of $37 million and $43 million, and approximately $12 million in taxes.

And that's not all ... the docs also list a personal guarantee of approximately $8 million to $9 million.

While the amounts listed exceed $100 million, the docs don't establish how much remained outstanding or whether some obligations overlapped.

The court found Jason engaged in criminal conduct before and during the marriage, and possibly after their separation ... noting he was serving a 16-and-a-half-year federal prison sentence for securities fraud and other counts.

The judgment also reveals Monet had little knowledge of the couple's remaining assets and debts because they maintained separate financial accounts and records throughout their relationship.

The court docs ordered Jason to take responsibility for liabilities stemming from his conduct, protecting Monet from those financial obligations.

And the money wasn't the only bombshell ... the documents reveal Monet discovered their marriage had never been officially registered with California, despite the couple living as husband and wife for nearly a decade.

The court also found Jason forged Monet's signature on tax returns in some years.

Their divorce was finalized in April 2018.

As we reported ... Jason is now engaged to Savannah, and they are having a child.