Savannah Chrisley Privately Told People She Was Engaged Months Before Her Big Reveal

Savannah Chrisley kept her engagement to Jason Galanis under wraps from the public for months ... but TMZ has learned she was telling people about their plans to marry long before making it official on social media.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Savannah was telling people as far back as late April and early May that she and Jason were engaged, meaning the couple's engagement was no secret to at least some people in their orbit.

The revelation comes after Savannah announced Tuesday she's pregnant and engaged, sharing a video featuring her growing baby bump, ultrasound images, and sweet moments with Jason, whom she initially identified only as "J."

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In photos shared by a wedding photographer in the Cayman Islands, Savannah is seemingly in a white dress, while showing off her stunning ring ... with an apparent band that wasn't there in initial engagement photos.

As we reported ... Jason is a former business associate of Hunter Biden whose federal prison sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump in March 2025.

Galanis was convicted in connection with multimillion-dollar securities fraud schemes, including one involving a Native American tribal entity, and sentenced to nearly 16 years in federal prison.

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Savannah opened up about their romance on her "Unlocked" podcast Tuesday, revealing the two met through political circles while she was fighting to secure pardons for her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley.