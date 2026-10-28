Savannah Chrisley: Trump's White House Explains Fiancé Jason Galanis' Commutation

President Donald Trump's team is explaining why he sprung Savannah Chrisley's fiancé, convicted fraudster Jason Galanis, from prison ... and the White House says there's no apparent connection to Trump's decision to pardon her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley.

A White House official tells TMZ ... Jason pleaded guilty to seven counts of securities fraud and had already served 8 years and 8 months behind bars when he applied for a pardon. We're told Jason took full responsibility for his actions and expressed "genuine regret and remorse."

The official also points out that Jason's partners in the fraudulent scheme, which ran from 2014 to 2016, included Hunter Biden and Devon Archer.

Hunter was never charged in the case and was later pardoned by his father, then-President Joe Biden, for his convictions on federal gun charges and guilty pleas to nine tax-related charges.

As for the Chrisleys ... Trump pardoned the reality TV couple in May 2025, over a year before Savannah announced she was pregnant and engaged to Jason, who did time in the same prison and even overlapped sentences with Todd.

The White House official claims there's "reason to believe" Todd and Julie's sentencing was politically motivated ... offering that as the rationale behind Trump's decision to wipe away their convictions.