Anne Heche Crash Victim Questions Her Son Over Missing Diamond Rings in Court Docs

The woman who was renting the home at the center of Anne Heche's fatal crash is firing back against the actress' son, claiming he mismanaged her estate and failed to account for assets like missing diamond rings ... TMZ has learned.

In docs obtained by TMZ ... Lynne Mishele objected to Homer Heche Laffoon's first account of the late star's estate ... 4 years after she filed a $2 million creditor claim against Anne's estate.

Mishele's legal team claims that despite reaching an agreement in principle, Homer has stalled the probate process.

Her attorneys also alleged that Homer's account is full of inaccuracies ... like the fact that the account lists roughly $350,000 in available assets ... but separately, his schedule lists $514,741.09 in total assets and $141,658.79 in cash.

Mishele's legal team also wonders where the late actress' 10 engagement rings are ... the rings were gifts from Anne's ex, James Tupper, over their decade-long romance. They also question if the actress received any benefits or pension from SAG-AFTRA.

Mishele also questions $11,300 spent in storage fees, an unpaid IOU worth $8,725 that Tupper allegedly owes to the estate, and alleged instances of Homer's bank account being commingled with the estate.

All in all ... Mishele wants the probate judge to reject Homer's accounting ... and order him to fork over any relevant bank records.

Play video content AUGUST 2022 Video: Anne Heche Crash Scene Video From Inside House that Caught Fire TMZ.com

We reported earlier ... Mishele had previously denied Homer's claims that they had finally settled their suit, admitting they reached an agreement in principle but claiming it could not be completed due to Homer not providing certain documents.

Mishele claims that she lost her belongings and suffered emotional distress from the crash and resulting fire.

Play video content 8/5/22 Video: Anne Heche Severely Burned After Crashing Car into Home, Igniting Fire Fox 11

As we previously reported, Anne -- who had cocaine in her system at the time of the crash -- died after inhaling smoke and suffering burn injuries following the incident.