Anne Heche's Estate Struggling to Pay Off $6 Million in Debts, Son Says

Anne Heche's estate is having difficulty paying off its outstanding debts -- this according to court docs filed by the late actress' son.

Homer Laffoon is the administrator of his late mom's estate, and he filed docs with the court saying the probate case isn't ready to close yet because it is still dealing with claims from several creditors.

He says her estate has a "modest bank account, royalty payments, and other residual income from pre-death projects" -- such as money from her posthumous memoir "Call Me Anne" -- but, apparently, it's not enough to cover all the claims.

There are apparently millions in creditor claims, with 3 of them filed for a whopping $2 mil each.

One of the claims is from the couple who owned the home Anne crashed into, leading to her death ... and there's another from the woman who was renting the property.

Even Anne's ex, Thomas Jane, is in the mix, seeking $149,106.04, according to docs.

Laffoon says he's actively engaging in attempts to negotiate appropriate settlements of the claims ... and is "cautiously optimistic the creditor claims can all be resolved fairly and without litigation."

As we reported, Anne had a fiery collision when she drove into an L.A. home back in 2022.

