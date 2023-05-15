Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Anne Heche Laid to Rest on Mother's Day at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

5/15/2023 7:40 AM PT
anne heche
Anne Heche was laid to rest over the weekend on Mother's Day, in a special yet emotional ceremony for those who loved her most ... TMZ  has learned.

A rep for Anne tells TMZ … Heche was given her final resting place Sunday afternoon at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery - Cathedral Mausoleum, a location reserved for some of the biggest names in showbiz.

anne heche tombstone

The rep says, "She loved everyone so passionately and deeply and her children, her legacy, thank everyone for their support and love through this difficult time and are grateful to be able to honor their mother, [Sunday] on Mother’s Day."

AH was cremated, and our sources say her crypt is across from Chris Cornell and Johnny Ramone and it is next to Mickey Rooney -- a spot with a beautiful view of the lake located within the cemetery's Garden of Legends.

As we reported, Anne died last August after she was involved in a horrendous car crash. You'll recall, her car slammed into an L.A. home and caught the house on fire.

TMZ INVESTIGATES

The last time we talked to Anne's son, Homer, he told us he was super proud his mom would be getting a spot on one of the mausoleum walls at HF and among her Hollywood peers.

