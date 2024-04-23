House Where Anne Heche Crashed Car Fully Restored & For Sale
Anne Heche House Destroyed in Fiery Wreck Restored ... And Back on the Market
The Southern California home Anne Heche destroyed in the car accident that claimed her life has been fully restored -- and it's on the market too ... going for a bundle.
The 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom Los Angeles residence looks strikingly different from the last time we saw it -- as it was previously a scorched wreck from the fiery collision that led to Anne's untimely passing in 2022.
These days, the house boasts a fresh coat of white paint with a black trim along the side. A small, but sunny front porch juts out into a modest front yard. The front of the structure is completely rebuilt too ... and looks nothing like it did a couple years ago.
Due to the home's desirable location -- Venice is a famous beachside neighborhood -- the current owners are looking to sell the residence for $1.35 million.
The house reportedly first hit the market in February at $1.499 million ... but has dropped twice in price now.
Remember, a couple months after Anne's death, her estate was sued for $2 million in damages by the home's tenant, Lynne Mishele, who claimed she was left traumatized and without most of her possessions because of the car accident.
Lynne also said she and her pets nearly died when Anne's Mini Cooper came barreling into her home without warning.
The owners of the home, Jennifer and John Durand, followed suit with a complaint of their own ... seeking compensatory damages of at least $2 million.
Anne's son Homer Laffoon is the executor of her estate after battling it out in court against his late mother's ex, James Tupper. Anne and James shared one child together, son Atlas.
You'll recall ... Anne died after being taken off life support. She had sustained an anoxic brain injury in the crash ... which, according to her rep at the time, she would never recover from.
As tragic as her death was, it looks like the owners of the place are trying to turn the page from that saga ... and unload this place once and for all.