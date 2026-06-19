Anne Heche: Woman Seeking $2 Mill From Her Estate Denies Son's Settlement Claims

The legal battle over the money Anne Heche left behind seems to be heating up in court.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Lynne Mishele, who previously filed a claim against the late actress’ estate seeking $2 Million in damages, denies the claim she reached a settlement with Anne’s son, Homer Laffoon, who is handling her estate.

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Homer filed docs in November 2025 claiming the estate had reached a tentative settlement with Lynne, who was living in the home Anne crashed her Mini Cooper into days before she died on August 11, 2022 at the age of 53.

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As TMZ previously reported, Anne had cocaine in her system when she crashed. She was stuck inside the car for 45 minutes and was exposed to smoke from the fire. She later died from smoke inhalation and burn injuries.

The crash caused a fire at the home Lynne was renting, which she claims ruined her belongings and caused her emotional distress. Lynne filed a creditors claim against the estate seeking to recover damages.

In her new filing, Lynne admits she discussed a settlement with Homer’s team but says she needs to see a complete accounting of Anne’s estate before agreeing to any deal.

She claims Homer said he would turn over the accounting but has yet to do so “even though [Anne] passed away nearly four years ago.”