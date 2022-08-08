Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Anne Heche Still in Coma, Hasn't Regained Consciousness Since Just After Accident

Anne Heche Still in Coma Fighting for Her Life

8/8/2022 2:46 PM PT
Getty

Anne Heche is fighting for her life, currently in a coma and dealing with significant injuries in the wake of driving her car through a home in Los Angeles.

A rep for the actress tells TMZ, "Shortly after the accident, Anne Heche became unconscious, slipping into a coma and is in critical condition. She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention."

Fox 11

TMZ broke the story, cops believe Heche was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol when she committed at least 2 hit-and-runs before barreling through a home, igniting a massive blaze.

anne heche car
Backgrid

Law enforcement sources tell us they were able to get a warrant to obtain a sample of Anne's blood which will help them determine if she was under the influence.

SET ABLAZE
Fox 11

In video taken just after the accident, Anne could be seen being taken away on a stretcher and acting erratically. It appears she lost consciousness shortly after that outburst.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later