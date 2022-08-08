Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Anne Heche Investigated for DUI, Cops Get Warrant for Blood Sample

Anne Heche Cops Think She was Intoxicated During Wreck into House ... Get Warrant for Blood

8/8/2022 6:50 AM PT
TMZ.com

Cops believe Anne Heche may have been under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol when she slammed into a garage and a house, igniting a massive blaze.

LAPD sources tell TMZ, authorities got a warrant to draw Anne's blood. We do not know the results, but police believe she was intoxicated at the time of Friday's crash. We're told the results of the blood tests could take weeks.

MAKIN' A BREAK FOR IT
TMZ.com

We're told at the very least, the LAPD will refer the case to the L.A. City Attorney for possible hit-and-run charges. As we reported, after slamming into a garage she took off and eventually drove her car into a nearby house. She may have also struck other objects before coming to a stop.

In a photo we obtained of Anne just before the wreck, it appeared she had a bottle of alcohol in her cup holder.

PULLED FROM RUBBLE
Fox 11

Anne suffered severe burns as a result of the fire and remains hospitalized. Her clothes were charred as she was taken away on a stretcher.

anne heche car
Backgrid

TMZ obtained video of Anne tearing down a residential street before slamming into the house.

HAVIN' A BAD DAY
Better Together w/ Anne Heche and Heather Duffy

As we reported, Ann was on a podcast earlier in the week where she was drinking vodka and wine and appeared intoxicated.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later