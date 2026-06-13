Ex-NFL Receiver Andre Rison Jailed for Allegedly Driving While Intoxicated

Former NFL star Andre Rison is spending the weekend in jail ... after being booked in Michigan to serve time tied to a second-offense impaired driving case, TMZ has learned.

The Oakland County Jail tells TMZ the ex-wide receiver was booked into custody on Friday night and is scheduled for release Sunday.

Court records obtained by TMZ show Rison pleaded guilty to a second-offense operating while intoxicated charge stemming from an August 2025 incident in Troy, Michigan.

Records show Rison posted a $5,000 bond during the case, but he still ended up with a 5-day jail sentence and 18 months probation following a hearing this week. He also owes more than $2,300 in fines and fees related to the case. An additional charge of open intoxication in a motor vehicle was dismissed.

TMZ has reached out to Rison's lawyer for comment ... so far, no word back.

Rison, now 59, was one of the NFL's most electrifying receivers during a 12-year career that included stops with the Falcons, Browns, Jaguars, Packers, Chiefs, Raiders and Colts. He earned five Pro Bowl selections and won a Super Bowl with Green Bay during the 1996 season.

The former star also became a pop culture fixture thanks to his high-profile relationship with TLC rapper "Left Eye" -- aka Lisa Lopes -- including the infamous 1994 incident in which she burned down his Atlanta mansion.