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Ex-NFL Receiver Andre Rison Jailed for Allegedly Driving While Intoxicated

Former NFL Star Andre Risen Spending Weekend Behind Bars ... Allegedly Drove While Intoxicated

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Oakland County Jail

Former NFL star Andre Rison is spending the weekend in jail ... after being booked in Michigan to serve time tied to a second-offense impaired driving case, TMZ has learned.

The Oakland County Jail tells TMZ the ex-wide receiver was booked into custody on Friday night and is scheduled for release Sunday.

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Court records obtained by TMZ show Rison pleaded guilty to a second-offense operating while intoxicated charge stemming from an August 2025 incident in Troy, Michigan.

Records show Rison posted a $5,000 bond during the case, but he still ended up with a 5-day jail sentence and 18 months probation following a hearing this week. He also owes more than $2,300 in fines and fees related to the case. An additional charge of open intoxication in a motor vehicle was dismissed.

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TMZ has reached out to Rison's lawyer for comment ... so far, no word back.

Rison, now 59, was one of the NFL's most electrifying receivers during a 12-year career that included stops with the Falcons, Browns, Jaguars, Packers, Chiefs, Raiders and Colts. He earned five Pro Bowl selections and won a Super Bowl with Green Bay during the 1996 season.

The former star also became a pop culture fixture thanks to his high-profile relationship with TLC rapper "Left Eye" -- aka Lisa Lopes -- including the infamous 1994 incident in which she burned down his Atlanta mansion.

For now, though, Rison's latest headline has nothing to do with football ... it's a jail stint.