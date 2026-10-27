Escaped Inmate Jacob Allen Morley: Woman Who Grew Up With Him Says He's Dangerous

Woman Who Grew Up with Him Says He's Dangerous

A woman who grew up with escaped Tennessee inmate, Jacob Allen Morley, says he's "extremely dangerous."

According to NewsNation, the unnamed woman said she's "absolutely horrified" to learn the convicted murderer escaped from prison, calling him "extremely dangerous."

The manhunt's on day 3 now ... and a map from local outlet WKRN shows there were confirmed sightings of the escaped inmate in Tiptonville and Hornbeak.

As you know, Morley escaped from Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville, TN Sunday night, after apparently slipping through multiple fences.

Play video content Video: Escaped Inmate Jacob Allen Morley Seen Stealing Truck Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

While the confirmed sightings are in Tennessee, the Lindamood Planting Company truck Morley stole after busting out of prison was found out in Illinois.

Morley was convicted of killing Cody Birchfield last year ... and Birchfield's friend, Diana Reid, said in a statement to NewsNation that her main concern is public safety.

She said ... "I want people to recognize his face and understand what he is capable of. Someone could unknowingly cross paths with him without realizing the danger they may be in."