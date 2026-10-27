Florida Cop Resigns From Police Force After Arrest For Assuming Dead Man's Identity

Resigns After Being Busted For Taking Over Dead Man's Home

The Florida cop arrested for assuming a dead man's identity and taking over his home and his bills for years is now out of a job, TMZ has learned.

Former Police Officer Brian Sguros just resigned from the Lauderhill Police Department before he could be terminated following an Internal Affairs probe, according to local officials.

Prior to his resignation, Sguros was put on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a criminal investigation into his alleged criminal behavior.

Last Tuesday, Sguros was taken into custody and charged with fraud, official misconduct, falsifying official documents, computer crimes to fraudulently obtain property, and using two-way communications to facilitate a felony.

Cops say Sguros assumed the identity of 71-year-old Dennis West, who was found dead at his Lauderhill home on July 11, 2022. Police say West died from natural causes, namely cardiovascular disease.

Sguros was allegedly a backup officer at the scene during the welfare check when he executed his plan to take over West's property and assume the man's identity.

According to cops, Sguros told the medical examiner he was West's close friend, and that West had no living relatives ... which was total BS, according to police.

After moving into West's house, cops say Sguros began paying property taxes and utility bills, all under West's name ... as if the dead man was still alive. Cops also say Sguros even used West's ID to obtain a permit to renovate the pad.

Sguros finally messed up when he allegedly used his personal access code to log in to law enforcement databases to collect information about West.

One more misstep ... filing paperwork with Broward County in February 2025 stating he'd been in possession of West's home since August 2022, weeks after West had died.