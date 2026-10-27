Dez Bryant Filmed Slapping Teen's Phone Out Of His Hand During Alleged Assault

Dez Bryant's confrontation with police in Texas over the weekend is now coming into focus as a new video has emerged showing the NFL great throwing a teen's cell phone to the ground during a heated argument.

The California Post obtained the footage of Sunday's incident in the parking lot of a restaurant in Southlake, TX, and it shows Dez arguing with 19-year-old Noah Reyes and his friend.

In the video, Dez seems all fired up as he accuses Reyes of having a gun -- which Reyes denies -- and of recording Dez with a cell phone. Dez then goes off the rails, slapping the phone out of Reyes' hand and then picking it up and slamming it back down on the ground before allegedly assaulting the teen.

Police said the altercation began as a traffic incident near Kimball Avenue in Southlake, where Dez Bryant reported he was cut off by another motorist.

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Cops say both parties ended up driving into the parking lot, where the argument ensued and the alleged assault occurred.

Southlake PD noted that officers drew their firearms as a precautionary measure to address potential threats after receiving an initial report of a possible weapon involved in the altercation. Cops say several people were briefly detained during the investigation, but no firearms were recovered.