Nicki Minaj Offers Dez Bryant $10M to Fight Her Husband After Social Media Beef

Nicki Minaj and Dez Bryant are throwing punches on social media ... and it's getting to the point where it might turn physical in real life.

To catch you up to speed ... this all stems from the ongoing saga between Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons and team owner Jerry Jones over Parsons' new contract. Over the weekend, Jones said he doesn't like dealing with agents during negotiations -- citing a bad experience he apprently had with Jay-Z while hammering out Dez Bryant's deal years ago.

This spurred Dez and Roc Nation into action -- both publicly denying Jerry's allegations.

Enter Nicki Minaj ... who, despite having no direct ties to this situation, has her own recent beef with Roc Nation, claiming the company owes her money.

She replied to one of Dez's posts ... claiming she's got plenty of stories about Jay-Z and other high-ranking Roc Nation execs, but Dez made it clear he wanted no part of it.

Despite Dez's wishes, things went sideways when Nicki brought up his 2012 arrest for allegedly assaulting his mother. Dez clapped back, denying the allegations ... and fired back by pointing out Nicki's husband, Kenneth Petty, is a registered sex offender.

It all came to a head when Nicki offered Dez "$10 million in cash" to fight Kenneth ... and Dez quickly responded, telling her to get the money ready, because he'll beat up Kenneth right in front of her.