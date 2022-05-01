Dez Bryant Says He's Not Retired, Still Hoping To Play For Cardinals

Play video content TMZSports.com

Dez Bryant ain't done with football yet ... the former Dallas Cowboys superstar tells TMZ Sports he's not retired -- and still wants to catch passes from Kyler Murray in the desert.

We got Bryant out at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas this week ... and he made it clear, despite not playing since the 2020 season, he's not callin' it a career yet.

In fact, Dez told us he's still gunnin' to get a contract with the Arizona Cardinals.

"Kyler, the coach -- I love the swagger over there," said the 33-year-old, who initially revealed to us back in 2021 that he wanted to be a Card. "I just love the guys, especially DeAndre Hopkins -- that's my boy. We real close."

Bryant said he'd be willing to take a bit of a backseat in order to play for Kliff Kingsbury -- explaining he wouldn't mind being a backup wideout and a locker room guy if needed.

Bryant told us being a mentor to young players is something that's important to him ... and, clearly, he believes he could be valuable in that role and beyond for the Cardinals.

As for if he's still in shape -- Bryant said not quite yet, but he told us he ain't too far off.