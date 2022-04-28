Dez Bryant Advises Deebo Samuel To Stay W/ 49ers, 'Shanahan Is A Genius'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Deebo Samuel should backpedal on trade requests and stay in San Francisco ... so says Dez Bryant -- who's advising the wideout to reconsider his future with the 49ers.

Dez explained his thoughts on the situation to TMZ Sports at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas on Wednesday night ... saying he believes Samuel might regret it if he is ultimately traded this offseason.

Bryant tells us he's concerned Samuel won't be used well in a system outside of San Francisco's -- and he's hopeful Deebo will see that and mend the fences with the Niners before they jettison him.

“Deebo Samuel requested a trade because Trey Lance is the starting QB” pic.twitter.com/JOOUbLhpmb — Alex (@SadNinersFan_) April 21, 2022 @SadNinersFan_

"If we strictly talking about football," Dez said, "I think the 49ers is a great place for him. Kyle Shanahan, he is a genius. He knows how to get you the ball. And, a lot of organizations don't know how to do that."

Don't get it twisted ... Dez says Deebo still deserves a massive contract -- and he tells us if he were runnin' the Niners, he'd have no problem cutting that fat check for the superstar receiver.

"Pay him what he wants," Bryant said. "Go ahead and pay him, because he deserves it."

Yea, Deebo Samuel is OUT of San Francisco 😂



The bottle girls brought the sign out saying “Deebo is staying #49ers”



Only problem is, Deebo was there. Wait for his reaction🙅🏾‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/v6laTbx3Iz — Quinton Mayo (@RealQuintonMayo) April 24, 2022 @RealQuintonMayo

Deebo, though, seems to be firm in his demands to leave the Bay Area -- in fact, over the weekend, he was seen making an "it's over" gesture regarding his Niners career while partying at a nightclub.