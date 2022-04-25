Deebo Samuel Shuts Down Return To 49ers At Club Amid Trade Request

Niners fans are going to HATE this -- Deebo Samuel shut down the idea of staying in San Francisco while partying in the club this weekend ... making it very clear he wants to be traded.

The funny moment happened as Deebo was enjoying his night out ... with bottle girls bringing out a sign that read, "Deebo is staying #49ers."

The camera quickly pans to Deebo, who wanted to let everyone know that ain't the case ... making the "it's over" hand gesture with a big smile on his face.

Unclear whether Deebo was serious or just joking around ... but the image certainly triggered 49ers fans as the dynamic receiver's future with the team remains up in the air.

Yea, Deebo Samuel is OUT of San Francisco 😂



The bottle girls brought the sign out saying “Deebo is staying #49ers”



Only problem is, Deebo was there. Wait for his reaction🙅🏾‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/v6laTbx3Iz — Quinton Mayo (@RealQuintonMayo) April 24, 2022 @RealQuintonMayo

Last week, Samuel told the media he had asked the 49ers to trade him. However, Samuel reportedly didn't give a reason for requesting the trade.

Deebo is fresh off a breakout year -- the former second-round draft pick played in 16 of 17 games this past season, where he had 77 receptions, 1,405 receiving yards, and 6 receiving TDs.

Samuel was also a dual-threat ... seeing action in the Niners backfield, where he rushed for 365 yards on 59 attempts and found the endzone 8 times as a running back.