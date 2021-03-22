Dez Bryant Wants to Be a Life Coach for NFL Players with Focus on Mental Health

Dez Bryant Wants to Be a Life Coach for NFL Players ... w/ Focus on Mental Health

3/22/2021 12:20 AM PT
LOOKIN' OUT FOR THE YOUNGER GENERATION
Dez Bryant says he's still devastated by the death of ex-NFL star Vincent Jackson -- and wants to do everything in his power to save other NFL players from suffering the same fate.

So, how can Dez help?

The 32-year-old wide receiver tells TMZ Sports he has a plan to become a mentor/life coach for struggling athletes ... with a focus on tending to their mental health.

"Depression and anxiety, all that s**t is real, man," Bryant told us during a recent outing in L.A.

"Look at Vincent Jackson and God rest his soul. Look at some of our brothers we've lost. These young brothers [are] in their early 30s, 40s ... it don't make sense."

Jackson -- a 3-time Pro Bowl WR who played 12 seasons in the NFL -- died alone last month in a hotel room at the Homewood Suites in Brandon, FL.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said Jackson likely died from issues connected to "chronic alcoholism."

Bryant believes he's been blessed with a gift for identifying players struggling with mental illness and addiction -- and wants to serve in a mentor role in order to get them the help and resources they need.

