Dez Bryant Wants to Be a Life Coach for NFL Players with Focus on Mental Health

Wants to Be a Life Coach for NFL Players

Dez Bryant says he's still devastated by the death of ex-NFL star Vincent Jackson -- and wants to do everything in his power to save other NFL players from suffering the same fate.

So, how can Dez help?

The 32-year-old wide receiver tells TMZ Sports he has a plan to become a mentor/life coach for struggling athletes ... with a focus on tending to their mental health.

"Depression and anxiety, all that s**t is real, man," Bryant told us during a recent outing in L.A.

"Look at Vincent Jackson and God rest his soul. Look at some of our brothers we've lost. These young brothers [are] in their early 30s, 40s ... it don't make sense."

Jackson -- a 3-time Pro Bowl WR who played 12 seasons in the NFL -- died alone last month in a hotel room at the Homewood Suites in Brandon, FL.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said Jackson likely died from issues connected to "chronic alcoholism."