NFL Star Vincent Jackson Found Dead in Hotel Room ... Cops Investigating

Vincent Jackson -- a 3-time Pro Bowl wide receiver -- was found dead in a hotel room in Florida on Monday, officials confirm. He was only 38.

The former Chargers and Tampa Bay Bucs star was discovered by a housekeeper inside his room at the Homewood Suites hotel in Brandon, Florida (located in the Tampa area). Cops have released pics from the scene.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says its investigating the death -- as there are no apparent cause of death. No signs of trauma, etc.

Jackson had been staying at the hotel since January 11th -- though it's unclear why he was living there considering he made a fortune during his 12 years as an NFL player.

Officials say Jackson's family filed a missing persons report regarding the NFL star on February 11. He was located on Feb. 12 and cops spoke with him.

"After assessing Jackson’s well-being, the missing persons case was canceled," officials say.

He was found dead in his hotel room days later.

Sheriff Chad Chronister issued a statement saying, "My heart aches for the many loved ones Vincent Jackson leaves behind, from his wife and children to the Buccaneers nation that adored him."

"Mr. Jackson was a devoted man who put his family and community above everything else."

Jackson worked closely with the Sheriff's Dept and was even made an honorary deputy.

"He will be sorely missed by not only football fans across the country, but also the people here in Hillsborough County who reaped the benefits of his generous contributions."

Jackson was a star athlete in both football and basketball at the University of Northern Colorado .before going 61st overall to the San Diego Chargers in the 2005 NFL Draft.

Jackson played for the Chargers from 2005 to 2011, making the Pro Bowl twice.

He spent the latter part of his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, earning a 3rd Pro Bowl spot in 2012.

The WR finally retired from the game in 2016. Jackson earned 540 receptions, 57 TDs and more than 9,000 receiving yards during his 12 seasons in the leage ... and reportedly made more than $71 million in contract money during his NFL run.