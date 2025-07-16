Nicki Minaj Blasts Old SZA Tweets Dissing Beyoncé, Rihanna, Ciara
Nicki Minaj woke up Wednesday and continued her onslaught against SZA and Roc Nation ... screw breakfast, bring on the beef!!!
ICYMI, Nicki erupted like a volcano and spewed lava at both SZA and her manager, Top Dawg Entertainment President Terrence "Punch" Henderson -- and she's denying his "Broken Barbies" track had anything to do with her fury and heavy speculation yesterday!!!
Nicki claims Punch has been harassing her for years -- something he denies, but that's her story and she's sticking to her gunz!!!
Oh sir pls tell me you didn’t get on here & type this. You can’t be this fkng stupid are you???????? https://t.co/a5RvuT9l9j— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 16, 2025 @NICKIMINAJ
One of Nicki's Barbz also offered up a tribute -- old posts where SZA straight-up SLANDERED Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Ciara before she was famous ... even Madonna caught a stray shot!!!
Like do you know the level of inside HATE for yourself you had to have had to be this much of a cunt for no reason to the women you later worked with? Now wanna act like you a mthfkn tarot card, bitch quit.— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 16, 2025 @NICKIMINAJ
What an odd little weirdo https://t.co/GaNjYTRlTp
Beyoncé was morphing into white gal Madge, Riri and Cici couldn't sing a lick ... all brutal stuff from an unknown SZA -- and Nicki says those were her true colors showing!!!
Nicki's still going hard and says it's all a crusade to aid Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez's daughter Demoree Hadley in her legal battle against her mother.
Anyone standing in Nicki's way -- it's off with their heads!!!