Nicki Minaj Blasts Old SZA Tweets Dissing Beyoncé, Rihanna, Ciara

By TMZ Staff
Published
Nicki Minaj woke up Wednesday and continued her onslaught against SZA and Roc Nation ... screw breakfast, bring on the beef!!!

ICYMI, Nicki erupted like a volcano and spewed lava at both SZA and her manager, Top Dawg Entertainment President Terrence "Punch" Henderson -- and she's denying his "Broken Barbies" track had anything to do with her fury and heavy speculation yesterday!!!

Nicki claims Punch has been harassing her for years -- something he denies, but that's her story and she's sticking to her gunz!!!

One of Nicki's Barbz also offered up a tribute -- old posts where SZA straight-up SLANDERED Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Ciara before she was famous ... even Madonna caught a stray shot!!!

Beyoncé was morphing into white gal Madge, Riri and Cici couldn't sing a lick ... all brutal stuff from an unknown SZA -- and Nicki says those were her true colors showing!!!

Nicki's still going hard and says it's all a crusade to aid Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez's daughter Demoree Hadley in her legal battle against her mother.

Nicki Minaj Roasts SZA's Singing Skills -- And Gets Aggressive Clap Back
Anyone standing in Nicki's way -- it's off with their heads!!!

