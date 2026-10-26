Jay-Z Announces Himself As Super Bowl Halftime Performer

Jay-Z has officially been named the Super Bowl 61 halftime show performer.

GOAT’s out of the bag. @sc #AppleMusicHalftime #SBLXI https://t.co/GrIurjDM9L @NFL

The music mogul released a statement confirming the news. He said, "Thirty years of music, work, and culture on the world’s biggest stage. This run continues to be a dream come true.”

As TMZ first reported ... Justin Bieber and Harry Styles were being considered for the halftime show, but neither were interested in the gig.

Rumors were swirling that Miley Cyrus was going to be named the performer ... but Jay ultimately crowned himself the headliner.