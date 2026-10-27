Escaped Inmate Jacob Allen Morley: Cops Find Car He Stole Abandoned in Illinois

Cops found a major clue in the hunt for escaped Tennessee inmate Jacob Allen Morley ... they just found the car he stole abandoned in Illinois.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation say they found the Lindamood Planting Company truck Morley stole after busting out of prison ... all the way in Marion, IL.

They say they still don't know where the convicted killer is, but "locating him continues to be an urgent priority for law enforcement."

The TBI also says public safety is their top concern, and they're working with local, state and federal organizations to find him "as quickly as possible."

As you know, Morley escaped from Northwest Correctional Complex in Tiptonville, TN Sunday night, after apparently slipping through multiple fences.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a shocking update Monday evening, posting a video of Morley stealing the white 2008 Ford F-350 truck around 1 AM that day in Lake County, TN ... about 150 miles from where the truck was found.

Play video content Video: Escaped Inmate Jacob Allen Morley Seen Stealing Truck Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

He was convicted of killing Cody Birchfield last year -- and Cody's sister says the cops never called her to tell her Morley escaped.