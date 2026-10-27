Elizabeth Holmes: Texas House Featured in 'You Can See Everything' For Sale

Now You Can See Everything

The Texas house where Elizabeth Holmes and her family were filmed in their final days together before her prison sentence in "You Can See Everything" is up for sale.

The 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home hit the market for $2.25 million earlier this month ... and the real estate team trying to offload it is now playing up its appearance in the smash-hit documentary.

In case you haven't seen the Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim joint yet ... it covers the month before Elizabeth's incarceration in federal prison. Most of that month is spent at a rented house in Del Mar, California ... though the family ultimately moved into this home in Austin, TX, to be closer to Federal Prison Camp Bryan in the Lone Star State.

The 2,483-square-foot home sits on a 7,100-square-foot lot ... and boasts a kitchen full of top-line appliances, panoramic views of the downtown skyline, a courtyard-style porch and more.

"You Can See Everything" has been a huge success both with audiences and critics. As of Monday, it has raked in $45 million at the box office and holds a 98% on Rotten Tomatoes.

It also inspired numerous look-alikes to storm Washington Square Park for a costume contest this weekend ... with both Elizabeth Holmes and Nathan Fielder doubles coming out to celebrate.

Check out the gallery ... you can literally see everything this home has to offer.