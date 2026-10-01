Jim Carrey Selling Maui Mansion for $35 Million

Jim Carrey is looking to say "aloha" to his Maui mansion ... and he put it on the market hours after we revealed he secretly married his longtime girlfriend, Min Ah.

The oceanfront estate is listed for $35 million ... and it sits on nearly an acre along Keawakapu Beach.

Jim's three-bedroom, five-bathroom property spans over 4,000 square feet and was built in 2002. It features roughly 170 feet of beach frontage, a wide green lawn, and towering coconut palms.

The primary residence sits beneath a massive thatched roof and features Douglas fir framing, woven bamboo interiors, and a great room that opens onto a covered stone lanai.

The upstairs primary suite has glass panels that fold back to a private deck overlooking the sand. There's also a separate guest house with two bedrooms, each with its own bathroom, along with a lanai and balcony facing the ocean.

Between the homes is a freeform pool with a hidden grotto, slide, lounging ledge, and elevated spa. eMaui Real Estate reveals the estate, which was designed by Ike Kligerman Barkley, is being offered fully furnished.

We broke the story ... Jim and Min quietly tied the knot in a private ceremony in Los Angeles.