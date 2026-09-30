Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jim Carrey Marries Girlfriend in Small L.A. Ceremony

Jim Carrey Gets Hitched In Private Ceremony

By TMZ Staff
Published
jim carrey getty compMin Ah
Getty Composite

Jim Carrey is a married man again... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar tell TMZ... Jim Carrey recently married his girlfriend Min Ah in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles.

Jim & Min Ah getty
Getty

Jim and Min Ah publicly debuted as a couple at the César Awards in Paris in February, where he accepted an honorary award. During his speech, Jim thanked Min Ah as his "sublime companion" and told her, "I love you, Min Ah."

The couple had been spotted together privately as far back as 2022 before making their first official appearance together alongside Jim's daughter and grandson.

jim carey Melissa Womer shutterstock
Getty

Jim was previously married to former actress and Comedy Store waitress Melissa Womer in 1987. They share daughter Jane.

jim carey Lauren Holly getty
Getty

In 1996, Jim married his "Dumb and Dumber" costar Lauren Holly.

Related articles