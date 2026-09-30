Jim Carrey Marries Girlfriend in Small L.A. Ceremony

Jim Carrey is a married man again... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar tell TMZ... Jim Carrey recently married his girlfriend Min Ah in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles.

Jim and Min Ah publicly debuted as a couple at the César Awards in Paris in February, where he accepted an honorary award. During his speech, Jim thanked Min Ah as his "sublime companion" and told her, "I love you, Min Ah."

The couple had been spotted together privately as far back as 2022 before making their first official appearance together alongside Jim's daughter and grandson.

Jim was previously married to former actress and Comedy Store waitress Melissa Womer in 1987. They share daughter Jane.