Jim Carrey Saddened By Death of 'The Mask' Director Chuck Russell

'The Mask' Director Had Major Impact on Path to Stardom

Jim Carrey is saddened by the sudden death of “The Mask” director Chuck Russell ... and he's explained why their connection was so profound.

Jim tells TMZ ... “I consider it a privilege to have worked with Chuck Russell, who, during the shooting of 'The Mask,' created an ebullient, childlike atmosphere of wonder and camaraderie on his set."

Jim continues ... "The entire cast and crew were touched and inspired by his playfulness. Every one of us has been many years blessed by that buoyant and timeless moment. I consider 'The Mask' one of the jewels of my creative life. Thank you, Chuck."

As most fans know ... Jim was catapulted into superstardom by his '90s trio of blockbusters, beginning with "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective" ... then "The Mask," followed with "Dumber & Dumber."

TMZ broke the news ... Chuck died unexpectedly at his San Diego-area home Wednesday ... emergency crews responded for an unspecified medical emergency.

Russell enjoyed a distinguished career as a film director, screenwriter, and producer after graduating from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

He made his directorial debut with 1987's "A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors" -- and wrote and directed the cult horror film, "The Blob," in 1988.

He not only directed "The Mask" ... but also collaborated with George Lucas's Industrial Light and Magic to help create groundbreaking digital technologies that combined live-action performance with brand-new concepts in visual effects. In fact, his work on the film earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Visual Effects.

His final film was a remake of the 1986 film "Witchboard," which he wrote and directed in 2024.

He is survived by Ania, his wife of 19 years; his three children, Logan, Riley, and Carlyn; former wife Patti Rao; and his sister Anne Jacob.

Russell was 74.