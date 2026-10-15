Exes Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Being Dragged Into Old Legal Battle

Katy Perry and her ex, Orlando Bloom, could be pulled back into an old legal fight by the man who sued over a real estate deal gone south involving the pop star ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, the exes are being dragged back into the legal battle brought by businessman Carl Westcott.

As you may recall, Carl sued Katy’s business manager, Bernie Gudvi, to undo the sale of a $15 million home in Santa Barbara. He lost the case and was ordered to hand over the keys to Katy, but she was ordered to pay the remaining balance on the home purchase … which came out to around $4 million.

In his new docs, Carl said Katy wired him $900K in June but did not send the remaining balance. Carl asked for permission to subpoena Katy and Orlando, which would allow him to grill the two about the money he says he's still owed.

Katy’s manager fired back at the request, claiming there was no emergency. He said the money owed cannot be paid to Carl until Carl’s appeal over a separate $3 million he allegedly owes to Bernie is resolved.

Bernie said Carl is clearly trying to harass Katy and Orlando with his request for subpoenas. The judge has yet to rule.