Play video content Video: Laura Brand Says Russell Reads the Bible to Birds in Prison

Russell Brand's wife, Laura Brand, has revealed that her husband is reading the Bible out loud to birds while he's in prison.

On her "Sunday Service" YouTube show ... Laura opened up about her recent Thanksgiving Eve trip to visit him in prison with their kids.

She said ... "I got to visit Russell this week, blessedly, and he told me that he is praying every day. He's reading the Bible from start to finish. And he's actually reading it out loud to birds, honestly, which doesn't surprise me in many ways."

She added ... "I'm reminded when I hear him telling me that he's praying to birds that it is a luxury. It is a luxury to have the smallest connection to nature -- not to be taken for granted. And now it seems that birds have become that connection with nature and an important feature of the day."

We reported earlier ... Laura and their children were photographed arriving at HMP Littlehey with a security guard.

Play video content Video: Russell Brand’s Wife Laura Responds to Prison Message Controversy

Their visit was after Laura acknowledged she'd be following the rules of the prison following her controversially sharing a message from Russell from behind bars insisting he was innocent.