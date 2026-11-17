A woman who accused Russell Brand of raping her when she was 16 is slamming the actor for claiming he's not guilty of rape and sexual assault ... she says his statement is an "insult" to victims.

37-year-old Mia Latter called out the comedian for claiming he didn't commit the sex crimes he's been convicted of in London.

During an appearance on Jeremy Vine & Daytime on 5, Mia said she was "confused" and "shocked" over the message Brand's wife relayed while he's behind bars, where he claimed he wasn't guilty.

In his statement, Brand said ... "As you know, I am not guilty for the offences I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening."

Mia said ... "I was shocked that YouTube put it out because I feel like they have some kind of responsibility not to let these things be broadcast."

She slammed the message, adding ... "It was an insult to all the women that stood trial and it was an insult to the jurors that gave their time."

Play video content Video: Russell Brand Sentenced in Rape Case

As you know, Brand was sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison after being convicted of one count of rape and 3 counts of sexual assault.