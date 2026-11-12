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Katy Perry Steps Out For the First Time Since Russell Brand's Rape Conviction With Justin Trudeau

Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau Step Out After Russell Brand Conviction

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Video: Katy Perry Steps Out For the First Time Since Russell Brand's Rape Conviction With Justin Trudeau
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Katy Perry has been spotted out and about for the first time since her ex-husband, Russell Brand, was convicted in the UK for rape ... as the singer enjoyed a date night with boyfriend Justin Trudeau.

In the pics ... the pop singer was all smiles, as she and Trudeau held hands on their way to dinner with friends in Beverly Hills Wednesday night.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau Hand-In-Hand In Beverly Hills
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Hand-In-Hand In The 9-0-2-1-0 Launch Gallery
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Wearing a black off-the-shoulder top and -- to quote her song -- skintight jeans ... the "Teenage Dream" singer was accompanied by the former Canadian prime minister, who wore a navy blue sweater and denim jeans.

As you know ... Brand was sentenced to 10 years and 6 months in prison ... where he apparently won't be allowed conjugal visits.

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Before the sentencing, the comedian held a big going-away party back in September at Grayton Beach, Florida.

Katy Perry and Russell Brand Happier Times
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Katy Perry and Russell Brand Happier Times Launch Gallery
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Since his sentencing, Perry's past comments about Brand have resurfaced, in which she called him "very controlling" during a 2013 Vogue interview.

As for Perry and her King of the North, they seem to be going strong ... as the pair were recently seen pouring on the PDA in the South of France back in August.

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