Katy Perry Hot Shots to Kick Off Her 42nd Birthday!

Katy Perry just turned 42 ... and she's still lookin' just too good to be true. And in the spirit of our big day, we decided to celebrate with some hot shots.

After all, the pop princess has had us feeling like we're living a teenage dream since day 1 ... so we have to show this California gurl some love!

Just look at her stunning in silver and flaunting her fire figure! She's setting off some serious fireworks with this look.

And there's obviously more where that came from ... check out our gallery to see the bday girl's hottest shots!