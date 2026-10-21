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Doja Cat Paints The Town Red With Hot Shots For Her 31st Birthday

Doja Cat ... Watch Me 'Paint The Town Red' For My 31st Bday!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Doja Cat's Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
The Birthday Bae! Launch Gallery

Another day, another dollar, another birthday -- but this time, it's Doja Cat serving birthday suit realness!

From chest-baring selfies to lingerie hot shots, Doja gets us "so high" -- leaving little to the imagination!

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Doja's indeed celebrating another trip around the sun, while keeping the party going on her tour, "Tour Ma Vie World Tour" supporting her latest album "Vie!"

No one does it like Doja, drop into our gallery for Doja's hottest shots!

Happy Birthday, Doja Cat!

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