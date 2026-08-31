Doja Cat Opens Up About Struggling with Cocaine, Says She's Past It
Doja Cat I Had A Coke Problem ... But I'm Good Now!!!
Published
TikTok/@dojacat
Doja Cat admitted to abusing cocaine in the past, insisting she's "well past that" now.
In a new TikTok she posted Monday, the rapper says she "struggled" with the drug about 8 years ago.
TikTok/@dojacat
Doja had also posted another video earlier in the day, acknowledging that she's had problems with alcohol and weed. She said ... "I was never an alcoholic, but I definitely had problems."
During the clips, she talks about how mental health issues and social media culture can be a doozy of a combo, and addresses critics who call her "demonic."
Doja calls the internet a "breeding ground for f***ing projecting," so you shouldn't give online trolls and bullies too much of your energy.
We're glad she says she's "Okayyy" now!