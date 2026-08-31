Doja Cat Opens Up About Struggling with Cocaine, Says She's Past It

I Had A Coke Problem ... But I'm Good Now!!!

Play video content Video: Doja Cat Says She Overcame Past Struggles With Cocaine TikTok/@dojacat

Doja Cat admitted to abusing cocaine in the past, insisting she's "well past that" now.

In a new TikTok she posted Monday, the rapper says she "struggled" with the drug about 8 years ago.

Play video content Video: Doja Cat Opens Up About Alcohol, Weed Struggles TikTok/@dojacat

Doja had also posted another video earlier in the day, acknowledging that she's had problems with alcohol and weed. She said ... "I was never an alcoholic, but I definitely had problems."

During the clips, she talks about how mental health issues and social media culture can be a doozy of a combo, and addresses critics who call her "demonic."

Doja calls the internet a "breeding ground for f***ing projecting," so you shouldn't give online trolls and bullies too much of your energy.