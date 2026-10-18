Lindsey Vonn Sexy Snaps To Slay Her 42nd Birthday!

It's Lindsey Vonn's birthday ... which means we just have to have an Olympic-level celebration!

The skier had a rocky start to 2026, but she's been bouncing back beautifully. So, why not ring in her 42nd year with some hot shots as impressive as her recovery??

The athlete's fit figure is certainly a sight to see ... whether she's in workout gear or teeny bikinis, Lindsey's fits perfectly show off her assets.

Check out our gallery to see more of Lindsey ... and be sure to send her a little birthday love!