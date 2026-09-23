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Lindsey Vonn Shares Sweet Smooch With New Man

Lindsey Vonn Tandem Skiing Into A New Relationship!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
lindsey vonn hard launched new man instgarma

Lindsey Vonn's got a new man ... and these two snow bunnies are doing some serious summer lovin'!!!

The Olympian just hard launched her hot new arm candy, French skier Matthieu Bailet.

lindsey vonn hard launched new man instgarma 2

Lindsay posted some precious pics of her and Matthieu sharing a smooch, holding each other on the rocks and lounging in a hammock.

It should come as no surprise that 2 competitive skiers make quite the attractive pair.

Lindsey Vonn's Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Lindsey Vonn Hot Shots Launch Gallery
Instagram

The two had been rumored to be seeing each other since they were first spotted together back in May.

And it looks like they've finally hard launched ... just in time for ski season!

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