Lindsey Vonn Shares Sweet Smooch With New Man

Lindsey Vonn's got a new man ... and these two snow bunnies are doing some serious summer lovin'!!!

The Olympian just hard launched her hot new arm candy, French skier Matthieu Bailet.

Lindsay posted some precious pics of her and Matthieu sharing a smooch, holding each other on the rocks and lounging in a hammock.

It should come as no surprise that 2 competitive skiers make quite the attractive pair.

The two had been rumored to be seeing each other since they were first spotted together back in May.