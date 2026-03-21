Lindsey Vonn Returns to Gym After Scary Skiing Incident
Lindsey Vonn On the Slope to recovery ...
Lindsey Vonn is wasting zero time getting back after it, as the Olympic ski legend just dropped a video of herself in the gym doing pull-ups, showing serious strength despite her recent nightmare injury.
Check the clip ... the 41-year-old looks locked in as she grinds through rehab, proving she’s not slowing down anytime soon as she reps about 6 pull-ups before fist-bumping her trainer and strapping back into her crutches.
As we previously reported ... Vonn suffered a devastating crash at the 2026 Winter Olympics -- leaving her with a complex leg fracture, broken ankle, and torn ACL -- she underwent multiple surgeries, with her leg being at risk at one point.
Still, Vonn’s been documenting her recovery nonstop, from early rehab workouts to now banging out pull-ups ... making it clear she’s determined to bounce back.
Bottom line … if this video’s any indication, she’s attacking recovery the same way she attacked the slopes, full throttle.