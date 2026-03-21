Lindsey Vonn Returns to Gym After Scary Skiing Incident

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Lindsey Vonn is wasting zero time getting back after it, as the Olympic ski legend just dropped a video of herself in the gym doing pull-ups, showing serious strength despite her recent nightmare injury.

Check the clip ... the 41-year-old looks locked in as she grinds through rehab, proving she’s not slowing down anytime soon as she reps about 6 pull-ups before fist-bumping her trainer and strapping back into her crutches.

As we previously reported ... Vonn suffered a devastating crash at the 2026 Winter Olympics -- leaving her with a complex leg fracture, broken ankle, and torn ACL -- she underwent multiple surgeries, with her leg being at risk at one point.

Still, Vonn’s been documenting her recovery nonstop, from early rehab workouts to now banging out pull-ups ... making it clear she’s determined to bounce back.