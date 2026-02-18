Lindsey Vonn's Dog Died the Day After Her Crash at Milan Cortina Olympics

Lindsey Vonn's dealing with a personal tragedy on top of a professional one ... because the day after she crashed in Milan, ending her 2026 Olympic dream, her dog died.

The three-time Olympic medalist announced via social media Wednesday that her dog, Leo, passed away on February 9 ... telling fans he'd been battling lung cancer and his heart was failing him.

Vonn tells fans she said goodbye to Leo from her hospital bed ... just another part of what she calls "probably the hardest" few days of her life.

Leo cheered Lindsey up shortly after her second ACL injury in 2013, she says ... and, she reminisced on watching the 2014 Sochi Olympics from her couch with the pup.

Vonn adds she's comforted in knowing Leo is united with her two other dogs, Lucy and Bear -- as well as the family members she's recently lost -- in heaven.

She finishes off her post with, "Heading in for more surgery today. Will be thinking of him when I close my eyes. I will love you forever my big boy."

Play video content Instagram/@lindseyvonn

As you know ... Vonn was airlifted off the mountain in Cortina d’Ampezzo after she crashed during the downhill competition on February 8.

She spent more than a week in an Italian hospital -- undergoing multiple surgeries -- before finally traveling back to the United States. However, she told fans on Monday she still can't stand on her own.