Lindsey Vonn Has 'Successful' 3rd Surgery On Broken Leg, Posts Pic From Hospital Bed

Lindsey Vonn is giving fans an update from her hospital bed, announcing she underwent ANOTHER surgery -- her third since Sunday's brutal accident -- which she says was a success ... though the road to recovery is a long one.

"I had my 3rd surgery today and it was successful," the 41-year-old Olympian wrote to her over 3 million followers on Instagram.

"Success today has a completely different meaning than it did a few days ago. I’m making progress and while it is slow, I know I’ll be ok. Thankful for all of the incredible medical staff, friends, family, who have been by my side and the beautiful outpouring of love and support from people around the world."

Along with the medical update, Vonn also posted three photographs ... including one showing what appears to be an external fixator device on her right leg, which she broke in multiple places during Sunday's gnarly crash on a mountain in Italy.

Another image shows Lindsey speaking with a member of the medical staff, along with a bunch of bouquets of flowers that were presumably sent to her by family and friends.

Vonn, despite being laid up, also found time to congratulate her fellow Team USA athletes who have been holding things down in Milan.

"Huge congrats to my teammates and all of the Team USA athletes who are out there inspiring me and giving me something to cheer for."