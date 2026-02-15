Lindsey Vonn Details Recovery After Fourth Surgery for Olympic Leg Fracture

Lindsey Vonn is fresh off her fourth surgery following her devastating Winter Olympics crash, and she has a message for fans ... keep the sympathy to a minimum.

The ski legend revealed Saturday her latest procedure went well and she'll be heading back to the United States soon to continue recovering. Posting from her hospital bed, Vonn reflected on the flood of support she's received but made it clear she doesn't want anyone feeling sorry for her.

"I have been reading a lot of messages and comments saying that what has happened to me makes them sad," she wrote. "Please, don't be sad. Empathy, love and support I welcome with an open heart, but please not sadness or sympathy."

Instead, Vonn says she hopes her journey motivates people to keep pushing through their own battles. "I hope instead it gives you strength to keep fighting, because that is what I am doing and that is what I will continue to do. Always."

The brutal crash came just 13 seconds into her women's downhill run last Sunday, when she lost control and was airlifted to a hospital in Italy. Doctors later stabilized a fracture in her left leg.