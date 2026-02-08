Lindsey Vonn Airlifted After Olympic Ski Crash

Lindsey Vonn's Olympic run ended in terrifying fashion Sunday after the skiing legend crashed hard during the downhill and was airlifted off the mountain by helicopter following medical treatment on the snow.

The American, racing despite a badly injured left knee, lost control early in her run after cutting the opening traverse too tight. Vonn was spun around in the air before slamming down and witnesses say she could be heard screaming in pain as ski patrol and medical personnel rushed to her side.

🚨 BREAKING: U.S. skiing legend Lindsey Vonn has crashed during competition at the Winter Olympics and was medevac’d by helicopter from the course.



Wishing her a full recovery — sending strength and support to Team USA. pic.twitter.com/IJIQPpX87j — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) February 8, 2026 @allenanalysis

The race was immediately put on hold as Vonn was surrounded by doctors, strapped to a gurney and flown off the course.

Vonn's teammate Breezy Johnson held the early lead, but competition became secondary as attention turned to the fallen star. Family members were visible in the stands, including her father, Alan Kildow, who watched while his daughter was being treated.

Others in attendance, including Snoop Dogg, watched in stunned silence as Vonn was taken away from the same course where she built so many career-defining moments.

"That definitely was the last thing we wanted to see," Vonn's sister, Karin Kildow, said in an interview on Peacock. "She always goes 110 percent, there's never anything less, so I know she put her whole heart into it and sometimes things happen. It's a very dangerous sport."