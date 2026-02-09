Lindsey Vonn Suffered Complex Tibia Fracture In Olympic Ski Crash

Lindsey Vonn is breaking her silence after Sunday's terrifying crash at the Olympics ... detailing the severity of the injury, a tibia fracture, that she says will require "multiple surgeries to fix properly."

Vonn took to Instagram Monday afternoon after undergoing emergency surgery for the injury, saying "my Olympic dream did not finish the way I dreamt it would."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I dared to dream and had worked so hard to achieve it. Because in Downhill ski racing the difference between a strategic line and a catastrophic injury can be as small as 5 inches."

The 41-year-old said she was "5 inches too tight on my line" when her arm hooked the inside of the gate, sending her tumbling. She was adamant, though neither her torn ACL from nearly two weeks ago nor any other nagging injury played a role in the accident.

As for the "complex fracture," Yale describes the injury as a "traumatic injury involving multiple breaks in a bone and damaged soft tissue."

Despite the pain it caused her, Vonn says she has no regrets about competing in the 2026 Winter Olympics.

"Standing in the starting gate yesterday was an incredible feeling that I will never forget. Knowing I stood there having a chance to win was a victory in and of itself. I also knew that racing was a risk. It always was and always will be an incredibly dangerous sport."

Thousands of people hit the comment section to show Vonn some love ... including Simone Biles, Cameron Brink, Ilona Maher and even Reese Witherspoon.