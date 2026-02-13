Lindsey Vonn Gives Update From Hospital Bed, More Surgeries Planned

Play video content Instagram/@lindseyvonn

Lindsey Vonn is speaking directly to fans for the first time since crashing and breaking her leg during her Olympic run, saying that while she's starting to feel better, she still has a "long, long way to go."

"Hey guys, I just wanted to give you a little update and say thank you so much to everyone that has been sending me flowers, letters, sharks, stuffed animals. It's just been so amazing. Really helped me a lot," the 41-year-old said in a video message posted to her 3.3 million followers on Instagram. "It's been quite a hard few days in the hospital here. I'm finally feeling more like myself. Have a long, long way to go."

Vonn, since suffering the complex fracture on Saturday, has undergone three surgeries ... but doctors aren't done operating, according to LV.

"Tomorrow I'll have another surgery and hopefully that goes well, and then I can potentially leave and go back home, which point I will need another surgery. Still don't know exactly what that entails yet until some better imaging, but it's kind of where I am right now."

The champion skier is going through a difficult time, not just physically, but also mentally ... and she says the support has meant the world to her.

"I am just in the hospital, very much immobile, but I have a lot of friends and family that have been coming to visit. Like I said, letters and notes and everything, flowers. It's just so incredible."