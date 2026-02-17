Lindsey Vonn Returns Home After Olympic Nightmare, Still Can’t Stand

Lindsey Vonn is back stateside -- even if she still can’t get back on her feet.

The Olympic ski legend revealed Monday night on X she’s back on “home soil” after her terrifying crash at the 2026 Winter Olympics … and while she admitted she still can’t stand, she says being back in the United States “feels amazing.”

Vonn was hospitalized for a week after suffering a brutal leg injury during the downhill event in Cortina d’Ampezzo. She’d been stuck overseas following multiple surgeries -- a grueling stretch she described as physically and emotionally draining before doctors finally cleared her to travel.

“Haven’t stood on my feet in over a week…been immobile in a hospital bed since my race,” she wrote in a post on X. “And although I’m not yet able to stand, being back on home soil feels amazing. Huge thank you to everyone in Italy for taking care of me.”

But instead of focusing on the pain, the 4-time Olympic medalist used her post to show gratitude … thanking the Italian medical staff who cared for her and the fans who flooded her with messages, flowers and love.

Chasing one more Olympic moment, the 41-year-old crashed just 13 seconds into her downhill on Feb. 8 and needed to be airlifted off the course. The wipeout left her with a serious lower leg injury -- in addition to her already torn ACL -- that required several procedures before doctors cleared her to travel.

The update came just over a day after Vonn shared a reel showing friends and family helping her freshen up before heading home -- washing her hair, massaging her cheeks, and tending to her good right leg -- basically doing whatever it took to help her feel like Lindsey Vonn again.

Now, she’s beginning the next phase of recovery stateside ... though the road ahead is still long.

The comeback queen made it clear she’s taking things “one day at a time” and leaning on family and friends as she rehabs.