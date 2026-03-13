Lindsey Vonn Shares Painful Video Documenting Leg Injury Recovery

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What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger … and Lindsey Vonn is living proof of that!

The Olympian shared an intense video on her Instagram Story Friday, grunting in pain while a physical therapist worked on the leg she injured at this year’s Winter Games.

But it wasn’t all bad … she also posted a clip of herself grinning ear to ear while braving the stationary bike.

She celebrated in the caption, writing … “Guys…. I’m biking!! Starting with 5 minutes… making progress one day at a time.”

As you know, the ski racer took a nasty fall during the downhill contest at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy and had to be airlifted off the mountain.

This is the latest update from LV as she documents her recovery journey. She previously let her followers know that she was out of the hospital … and just how close she came to losing her leg.