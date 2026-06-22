Lindsey Vonn Shows Off Surgery Scars In Bikini

Lindsey Vonn is trading the ski slopes for a yacht in Saint-Tropez only few months after a devastating leg injury at the Olympics ... and we challenge you to find the battle scars on her mesmerizing bikini body.

The legendary Olympian swapped her skis for a sexy swimsuit ... and Lindsey's legs are certainly thanking her for it. As are we!

The 41-year-old was spotted on a red yacht taking a plunge off the bow, clad in a white bikini that would make anyone stop and stare.

You may recall ... Lindsey suffered a gruesome set of injuries earlier this year when she crashed at the 2026 Winter Olympics ... including a shattered tibia and a fractured fibular head.

Of course, you may have completely overlooked Lindsey's injuries if you've peeped these pics ... 'cause those scars are as tough to find as Waldo. Her doctors get an A+ from us!